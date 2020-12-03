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Joyce Riley's Legacy Lives Within You All
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17 views • December 03, 2020
A tribute to Joyce Riley, the women who began The Power Hour along side her late husband Dave Vonkliest back in 1997. The Power Hour began national syndication in 1999 on GCN. Alex Jones, Butch Paugh, Tom Valentine, Bo Gritz and handfuls of other talk radio hosts began their broadcasting careers at GCN
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