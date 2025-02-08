BrightLearn - California's Crisis: Fires, Insurance, and Leadership Failures, an interview with Dan Golka of iAllegedly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode of Natural News features an interview with Dan Golka and Mike Adams, discussing the devastating wildfires in California, the state's leadership failures, insurance crises, economic impacts, and the importance of personal preparedness, while also touching on the future impacts of AI on employment.
