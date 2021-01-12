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The dissention of free speech | Sean Spicer
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10 views • January 12, 2021
WASHINGTON: Days after the chaotic scene which played out at the Capitol involving a fringe group of Trump supporters, 'big tech' and major media networks have responded by promptly enacting and calling for further censorship and punishment of anyone on the conservative side of the aisle, says Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer. - via Spicer & Co., weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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