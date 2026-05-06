HE WARNED HUMANITY ABOUT PLANNED GLOBAL FAMINE IN 2020 !!

I originally put out short 2:30 minute video of Calin Georgescu's warning two years ago in April 2024 about starvation plan; however given current events I thought it was time to put out a 45 second clip where he mentions the planned globalist famine/starvation due to arrive in or abouts 2025. He also mentions water and other resources.

The full interview is a must see and is about an hour, however below is the link to the 2024 slightly longer video I put out, it gives more context. https://www.brighteon.com/b8177d7b-2a9e-429d-b157-aa9a783f6387

Calin Georgescu won the first round of the Romanian election in 2024, however was arrested and imprisoned by NATO and the EU. The EU controlled Constitutional Court annulled the election on 6 December 2024. The EU, NATO and Globalists really don't like this guy; they will probably kill him sooner or later.



