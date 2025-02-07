God = love = truth = law of God (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on May 14, 2024.





This video explains how God = love = truth = law of God. In 1 John 4:8, we read, He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love. In this verse, the holy apostle of God equates God to love. Therefore, God equals love.





In 1 John 5:3, the holy apostle of God, writes, For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments: and His commandments are not grievous. According to the apostle John, the love of God is manifested by keeping His holy ten commandments. If you keep God’s holy ten commandments, you abide in the love of God Who is love.





This is confirmed by Jesus Christ in Matthew 22:37:40, when in speaking of the two great commandments on how to love God and how to love thy neighbor, the Son of the living God the Father says in Matthew 22:40, On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. That law is the law of God, His ten commandments as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. These are same ten commandments which are part of God’s covenant with His saints according to Deuteronomy 4:13, Hebrews 8:10 and Hebrews 10:16.





Psalm 119:142 says, Thy righteousness is an everlasting righteousness, and thy law is the truth. Verse 151 of the same chapter adds, Thou art near, O Lord; and all thy commandments are truth.





According to 1 John 5:3, the holy ten commandments of God equal love and according to Psalm 119:142 and 151, the same holy ten commandments of God equal truth. The holy Scriptures confirm that the holy law of God, His ten commandments, equal love and truth. And since God is love and truth, we can confirm, through the holy Scriptures, that God equals love equals truth equals the law of God.





Please listen carefully to Christ’s words in John 14:15, 21 and in John 15:10: If ye love Me, keep My commandments. He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him. If ye keep My commandments, ye shall abide in My love; even as I have kept My Father's commandments, and abide in His love.





Christ’s words in John 15:10 show clearly that if you keep His holy ten commandments, you shall abide in His love. The law of the Lord converts the soul to God’s divine love and truth. Love one another as Christ, Who is love and truth, loves us dearly according to John 15:12.





Abide in God and His divine law and you shall abide in His love and truth...and you will make it home to heaven according to Revelation 22:14.





