Azov’s Last Stand - Documentary - RT 072322

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Azov’s Last Stand
‘Those who were sitting in Azovstal are scum. Scum. I have no other word,’ says a resident of Donbass, without hiding his feelings. Murder and kidnapping, rape, and looting by Azov fighters - this is what Donbass residents talk about in our new film.
Inhuman brutality is the hallmark of Azov nationalists. People were shot for trying to leave their homes: ‘We couldn’t use the toilet. We’d go out at night, they saw from nine floors up and shoot at our feet, we were living like dogs’.
In our premiere Azov’s Last Stand – eyewitness accounts and chronology of the battle for the Azovstal plant. Watch it and share.