Azov’s Last Stand - Documentary - RT 072322

Azov’s Last Stand





‘Those who were sitting in Azovstal are scum. Scum. I have no other word,’ says a resident of Donbass, without hiding his feelings. Murder and kidnapping, rape, and looting by Azov fighters - this is what Donbass residents talk about in our new film.





Inhuman brutality is the hallmark of Azov nationalists. People were shot for trying to leave their homes: ‘We couldn’t use the toilet. We’d go out at night, they saw from nine floors up and shoot at our feet, we were living like dogs’.





In our premiere Azov’s Last Stand – eyewitness accounts and chronology of the battle for the Azovstal plant. Watch it and share.