Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Idaho Senator Tammy Nichols: Combatting Weaponized Law Enforcement Via Anti-SWAT Legislation
channel image
The New American
2327 Subscribers
46 views
Published Yesterday

Idaho state senator Tammy Nichols, co-chair of the Idaho Freedom Caucus, has introduced anti-SWATTing legislation in her state. Like most of us, she noticed weaponized law enforcement tactics targeting non-violent people to intimidate them and torture their families. After researching the problem, she found there are even greater costs to society at large than initially meet the eye.

Nichols is the same senator who last year introduced legislation to criminalize administration of mRNA Covid vaccines in Idaho. She met with The New American senior editor to discuss the issue In the Spotlight.

SB1413 in Idaho legislature

Tammy Nichols in Idaho Senate

Idaho GOP on Tammy Nichols

Nichols for Idaho on X

Nichols for Idaho (website)

Tammy Nichols on Facebook

Keywords
senatelegislationidaholawenforcementswatting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket