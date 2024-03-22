Idaho Senator Tammy Nichols: Combatting Weaponized Law Enforcement Via Anti-SWAT Legislation

Idaho state senator Tammy Nichols, co-chair of the Idaho Freedom Caucus, has introduced anti-SWATTing legislation in her state. Like most of us, she noticed weaponized law enforcement tactics targeting non-violent people to intimidate them and torture their families. After researching the problem, she found there are even greater costs to society at large than initially meet the eye.
Nichols is the same senator who last year introduced legislation to criminalize administration of mRNA Covid vaccines in Idaho. She met with The New American senior editor to discuss the issue In the Spotlight.
