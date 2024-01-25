If You Can’t Change The World, Change Your Reality… With Jeff Berwick And Ernie Hancock

Berwick and Hancock talk about liberation at its most basic level: Seeing clearly what’s going on, cutting loose from government crap, and taking control of yourself and your escape plan.





