Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If You Can’t Change The World, Change Your Reality… With Jeff Berwick And Ernie Hancock
The Dollar Vigilante
Berwick and Hancock talk about liberation at its most basic level: Seeing clearly what’s going on, cutting loose from government crap, and taking control of yourself and your escape plan.


jeff berwickrealityernie hancock

