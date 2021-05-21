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DYING TO GET THE JAB. I CAN'T BREATH SHOULD BE THE NEW VACCINATION SLOGAN LISTEN TO THIS LADY.
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181 views • May 21, 2021
On the Pfizer vaccine fact sheet (fiction sheet), it warns people to notify their doctor prior to receiving the shot if they are immunocompromised. Unfortunately they’re giving shots at stadiums, grocery stores, and restaurants. If they are not compromised already, they will be. How many have you seen in convulsions being told to take a breath?
Source: Fearless Nation
Source: Fearless Nation
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