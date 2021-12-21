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FULL SHOW: Leftist Loonies Continue To Brag About Their Jab Not Working
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30 views • December 21, 2021
It’s never been more obvious that the CDC, FDA, the president, and Fauci have all lied about vaccine effectiveness, yet the propaganda puppets continue to advise getting the jab… even after contracting Covid-19 AFTER being fully vaxxed. It time to step up efforts to break the hypnosis. Continue to expose the lies, corruption, conflicts of interest and spread the truth. We hear from a health freedom advocate whose been in the fight for 12 years. We also hear from a woman who describes herself as an “accidental COVID Avenger.”
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