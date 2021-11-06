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Data is being transmitted to my brain and body by neural interface
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192 views • November 06, 2021
Data is being transmitted to my brain and body and other data is being harvested from my brain and body by means of neural interface technology. Graphene oxide is the basis for most neural interfaces in use today. Graphene oxide has been found inside covid-19 injections.
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