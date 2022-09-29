The Great Reset. Who's really behind it? It's the jewish plot for total world domination

USA is now completely controlled by Israeli, Zionist, Marxist double agents. Now we have the best government jews can buy. "Without jews, there never would have been communism. Nothing is more insulting to a jew than the TRUTH". Quote from famous prize winning Russian author, Alexandre Zolsynitsen. Ben Franklin said. "Democracy is two wolves and a sheep voting on what's for dinner" Jews love democracy, because as jews like to say. "It's not who votes that matters, but he who counts the votes."

