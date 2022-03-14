© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia has it's own deadly bio weapon labs. They don't need the USA labs in Ukraine
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • March 14, 2022
Only a complete moron would believe anything you hear on American main stream media news. America is a clear and present danger to the world and must be destroyed and the ground sprinkled with salt.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.