Trudeau PM of Canada: Invokes MARTIAL LAW? 2022 (Prophetic)

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Trudeau PM of Canada: INVOKES MARTIAL LAW? (Prophecy) 2022



1Ki 11:9 The LORD was very angry with Solomon, for his heart had turned away from the LORD, the God of Israel, who had appeared to him twice.

1Ki 11:10 He had warned Solomon specifically about worshiping other gods, but Solomon did not listen to the LORD's command.

1Ki 11:11 So now the LORD said to him, "Since you have not kept My covenant and have disobeyed My decrees, I will surely tear the kingdom away from you and give it to one of your servants.

1Ki 11:12 But for the sake of your father, David, I will not do this while you are still alive. I will take the kingdom away from your son.

1Ki 11:13 And even so, I will not take away the entire kingdom; I will let him be king of one tribe, for the sake of My servant David and for the sake of Jerusalem, My chosen city."



Rehoboam's Folly(Son of Solomon Divides

1Ki 12:1 Rehoboam went to Shechem, where all Israel had gathered to make him king.

1Ki 12:2 When Jeroboam son of Nebat heard of this, he returned from Egypt, for he had fled to Egypt to escape from King Solomon.

1Ki 12:3 The leaders of Israel summoned him, and Jeroboam and the whole assembly of Israel went to speak with Rehoboam.

1Ki 12:4 "Your father was a hard master," they said. "Lighten the harsh labor demands and heavy taxes that your father imposed on us. Then we will be your loyal subjects."

1Ki 12:5 Rehoboam replied, "Give me three days to think this over. Then come back for my answer." So the people went away.

1Ki 12:6 Then King Rehoboam discussed the matter with the older men who had counseled his father, Solomon. "What is your advice?" he asked. "How should I answer these people?"

1Ki 12:7 The older counselors replied, "If you are willing to be a servant to these people today and give them a favorable answer, they will always be your loyal subjects."

1Ki 12:8 But Rehoboam rejected the advice of the older men and instead asked the opinion of the young men who had grown up with him and were now his advisers.

1Ki 12:9 "What is your advice?" he asked them. "How should I answer these people who want me to lighten the burdens imposed by my father?"

1Ki 12:10 The young men replied, "This is what you should tell those complainers who want a lighter burden: 'My little finger is thicker than my father's waist!

1Ki 12:11 Yes, my father laid heavy burdens on you, but I'm going to make them even heavier! My father beat you with whips, but I will beat you with scorpions!'"

1Ki 12:12 Three days later Jeroboam and all the people returned to hear Rehoboam's decision, just as the king had ordered.

1Ki 12:13 But Rehoboam spoke harshly to the people, for he rejected the advice of the older counselors

1Ki 12:14 and followed the counsel of his younger advisers. He told the people, "My father laid heavy burdens on you, but I'm going to make them even heavier! My father beat you with whips, but I will beat you with scorpions!"

1Ki 12:15 So the king paid no attention to the people. This turn of events was the will of the LORD, for it fulfilled the LORD's message to Jeroboam son of Nebat through the prophet Ahijah from Shiloh.

The Kingdom Divided

1Ki 12:16 When all Israel realized that the king had refused to listen to them, they responded, "Down with the dynasty of David! We have no interest in the son of Jesse. Back to your homes, O Israel! Look out for your own house, O David!" So the people of Israel returned home.

1Ki 12:17 But Rehoboam continued to rule over the Israelites who lived in the towns of Judah.

1Ki 12:18 King Rehoboam sent Adoniram, who was in charge of the labor force, to restore order, but the people of Israel stoned him to death. When this news reached King Rehoboam, he quickly jumped into his chariot and fled to Jerusalem.

1Ki 12:19 And to this day the northern tribes of Israel have refused to be ruled by a descendant of David.

1Ki 12:20 When the people of Israel learned of Jeroboam's return from Egypt, they called an assembly and made him king over all Israel. So only the tribe of Judah remained loyal to the family of David.

1Ki 12:21 When Rehoboam arrived at Jerusalem, he mobilized the men of Judah and the tribe of Benjamin—180,000 select troops—to fight against the men of Israel and to restore the kingdom to himself.

1Ki 12:22 But God said to Shemaiah, the man of God,

1Ki 12:23 "Say to Rehoboam son of Solomon, king of Judah, and to all the people of Judah and Benjamin, and to the rest of the people,

1Ki 12:24 'This is what the LORD says: Do not fight against your relatives, the Israelites. Go back home, for what has happened is My doing!'" So they obeyed the message of the LORD and went home, as the LORD had commanded.