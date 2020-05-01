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The Plan: Create Obedient, Timid Society - How it was Successfully Created w/Laurie A Couture (2of2)
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41 views • May 01, 2020
Sarah Westall
113K subscribers

See Part 1: https://youtu.be/L1BJFyTg-74

Contact [email protected] to obtain quality American made Antibody kits and to learn more. Stop the fear! There are solutions! Let's save our country from an economic collapse and from fear!

Child development expert, Laurie A Couture, joins the program to discuss how our country (and world) has slowly been moving towards an obedient, docile citizenry - perfect for communism and top down control. Now we have a whole segment of our population who are stuck in a child like state wanting, even craving, supervision and surveillance. How we got ourselves in this nightmarish scenario is the focus of this show. We also discuss how we create a new, better, and healthier path forward for those citizens who want freedom and a much better future for our children and grandchildren. You can see more of Laurie A Couture on our website @ http://LaurieACouture.com

Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw

Consider supporting my channel by joining Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall. Patreons will receive exclusive interviews, research, and discounts on C60gel caps, Tetrogen, & much more!

Support this program by supporting my affiliates and by purchasing great products @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Keywords
childreneducationthe planmedicationboyshateschoolsmalesarah westallcreate obedienttimid societylaurie a couture
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