The Plan: Create Obedient, Timid Society - How it was Successfully Created w/Laurie A Couture (2of2)

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See Part 1: https://youtu.be/L1BJFyTg-74
Contact [email protected] to obtain quality American made Antibody kits and to learn more. Stop the fear! There are solutions! Let's save our country from an economic collapse and from fear!
Child development expert, Laurie A Couture, joins the program to discuss how our country (and world) has slowly been moving towards an obedient, docile citizenry - perfect for communism and top down control. Now we have a whole segment of our population who are stuck in a child like state wanting, even craving, supervision and surveillance. How we got ourselves in this nightmarish scenario is the focus of this show. We also discuss how we create a new, better, and healthier path forward for those citizens who want freedom and a much better future for our children and grandchildren. You can see more of Laurie A Couture on our website @ http://LaurieACouture.com
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