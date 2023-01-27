Canadian Doctors Punished for Speaking Out
58 views
Hear from Three Canadian Doctors who followed their oath to ‘Do No Harm’. Many medical professionals have been silenced by the threat of loss of licensing and the destruction of their careers by their regulatory Colleges. Drs. Hoffe, Malthouse and Trozzi are engaged in legal proceedings against their Colleges for the right to speak freely and ask questions about public health policies that impact all Canadians. Are our medical regulatory Colleges fulfilling their mandate to protect the public or have they been weaponized by our government to silence dissenting voices? We even have a surprise appearance by Dr. Chris Shoemaker, a fellow censored doctor.
https://drtrozzi.org/
****************************
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Please support their work:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donation/
https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
Keywords
vaccine choice canadastephen malthousecanada health alliancemark trozzicharles hoffe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos