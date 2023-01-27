Canadian Doctors Punished for Speaking Out

Hear from Three Canadian Doctors who followed their oath to ‘Do No Harm’. Many medical professionals have been silenced by the threat of loss of licensing and the destruction of their careers by their regulatory Colleges. Drs. Hoffe, Malthouse and Trozzi are engaged in legal proceedings against their Colleges for the right to speak freely and ask questions about public health policies that impact all Canadians. Are our medical regulatory Colleges fulfilling their mandate to protect the public or have they been weaponized by our government to silence dissenting voices? We even have a surprise appearance by Dr. Chris Shoemaker, a fellow censored doctor.





