In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





Dec 21, 2022





Teddy discusses a scientific study that was conducted in 2013 that showed that stronger men were conservative while week or men were liberal. He breaks down how this affected social norms, influenced political policy, and the ongoing culture war that we are fighting with the left.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21rkw2-strong-men-build-societies-weak-men-crumble-them.html



