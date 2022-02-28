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With Nuclear War On The Brink You Should Take Some Actions
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527 views • February 28, 2022
For some reason, most people are not alarmed by the threat of nuclear war- they think it is impossible. This video will tell you why it is very possible.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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