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Filtering Your Colloidal Silver Solution
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363 views • December 03, 2019
Occasionally you might notice little gray silver oxide "flecks" floating in your homemade colloidal silver solution, particularly if you've just made a larger than usual batch, or a more concentrated than usual batch.
Silver oxide is produced on your silver rods as a result of the interaction between the silver, the water and the electricity. It is perfectly harmless. But some people consider it unsightly.
To filter it out of your colloidal silver solution, all you need to do is use a rubber band to attach an unbleached paper coffee filter over the mouth of a wide-mouthed glass jar. Then, simply pour your finished colloidal silver solution through the paper coffee filter. Any silver oxide "flecks" or overly-large silver particle agglomerates will be filtered out of the solution. But the tiny submicroscopic silver particles in your solution will go right through the filter. It's really that simple. Watch the video for a brief hands-on demonstration.
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
Silver oxide is produced on your silver rods as a result of the interaction between the silver, the water and the electricity. It is perfectly harmless. But some people consider it unsightly.
To filter it out of your colloidal silver solution, all you need to do is use a rubber band to attach an unbleached paper coffee filter over the mouth of a wide-mouthed glass jar. Then, simply pour your finished colloidal silver solution through the paper coffee filter. Any silver oxide "flecks" or overly-large silver particle agglomerates will be filtered out of the solution. But the tiny submicroscopic silver particles in your solution will go right through the filter. It's really that simple. Watch the video for a brief hands-on demonstration.
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
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