Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Topic of the Week July 11 2023: Popular Transgender Influencer Costs 600 Employees Their Jobs
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
6 Subscribers
95 views
Published a day ago

645 employees who worked at two separate glass bottle manufacturing plants in two different states, run by a corporation called the Ardagh Group, will be laid off this month, because the plants are closing their doors. These plants had major contracts with Anheuser Busch, but since March, when Anheuser Busch put out their disastrous ad featuring "influencer" Dylan Mulvaney, Anheuser Busch has lost $27 Billion in profits, and as a result, hundreds of people are being laid off because Anheuser Busch wanted their Human Rights Campaign woke points. Thanks, Dylan. 

Keywords
layoffsjob lossesdylan mulvaneyanheuser buschcompany tanking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket