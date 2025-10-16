We Escaped Canada: 11 Months in El Salvador

Why would anyone move their whole family to El Salvador?

That’s the question we get almost daily—especially from Canadians and Salvadorans alike. After 11 months of living here, I’m finally opening up about why we made this radical decision... and what life in El Salvador is really like for our family.

We considered the U.S., Europe, even other Latin countries—but none offered the freedom, safety, and future that El Salvador does.

In this video, I’ll take you through:

✅ Our monthly cost of living (spoiler: it’s less than Canada’s)

✅ The amazing “hustle culture” and home-based businesses in our community

✅ Why we no longer worry about crime, drugs, or government overreach

✅ Real stories from our life here—school, food delivery, Spanish learning, and more

✅ A raw look at Canada’s decline and why we couldn’t raise our kids there anymore

This isn’t a vacation. This is our real life.

We’re not looking for paradise—we’re just looking for peace.

### About Charity Hagenaars:

Welcome to Hagenaars Family! We're the Hagenaars family, documenting our life in El Salvador and exploring Bitcoin Beach. Follow us as we share our experiences of living in a Bitcoin-powered community, diving into crypto adoption, and building a sustainable life abroad. Join us on our journey as we embrace alternative living in Central America and inspire others to explore new ways of life.





