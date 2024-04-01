SHOCKING CONSISTENCIES IN NEW FREE-TEXT FIELD DATA | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
In the latest release of COVID-19 vaccine injury data gleaned from the 'free-text field entries' within the V-safe reporting app, Del highlights striking patterns consistent with the initial batch. These findings, drawn from tens of thousands of entries, reveal alarming consistencies between the first and second sets of data, underscored by a particularly grave outcome. Download and view the entries yourself at www.icandecide.org/vsafe
Air Date: Mar 28, 2024
