THEY WANT YOUR CHILDREN DUMB, DEAD, OR BRAIN-DEAD ZOMBIES (ORIG. TITLE) | SHOTS FIRED W/ LARRY COOK (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Liberty TV at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lPDG74iTW4jp/

DeAnna Lorraine is first joined by Larry Cook of @StopVaccinating, who is an Autism, ADHD and Vaccine specialist and passionate anti-vaccine and mandate fighter. Then DeAnna is joined by Leeroy Press of @ViralNewsNYC who's been on the ground in NYC and has mind-blowing updates about bus-loads of illegal immigrants being dropped off in the middle of NYC this week and hoarding all the hotels!Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/deanna exposes the truth!!

VIDEO SOURCE: Stew Peters Network https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters


Keywords
vaccinesgardasilgerm theoryimmunityterrain theoryhpvdnadamagemandatesantibodiesdr suzanne humphries

