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Card Reading for the Week of November 22, 2021
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11 views • November 23, 2021
I was hoping to post this video on Monday morning when I recorded it but the upload was delayed due to my travel schedule. The information is applicable for the entire week though, and I hope you find it helpful.
Before getting into the reading, I talked a little bit about my recent experience with a substance that can really only be described as Black Goo. As promised, here are a couple of links to information included in that section of the video:
Evolutionary Energy Arts video about Black Goo: https://www.brighteon.com/ababa179-cec0-4a66-b20d-f86dbf348356
A brief commentary on Black Goo: https://www.lonewolfrenegade.com/2021/09/26/black-goo-and-the-coming-climate-change-dystopia/
I will let you search for the Billie Eilish video I mentioned (the song is "When the Party's Over) because I really don't want to link directly to that crap, but I did manage to find an interesting post that talks about the symbolism in the video. If you know what to look for, you will probably recognize that the video itself is pretty dark: https://easyreader.org/article/page/beforeitsnews/spirit/2019/10/the-mystery-of-black-goo-programmable-matter-billie-eilishs-when-the-party-is-over-2516359.html
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or are looking to establish a stronger meditation practice, please reach out to me at [email protected].
I hope that everyone has a wonderful holiday week. Enjoy whatever you do and be sure to steer clear of any Black Goo.
Before getting into the reading, I talked a little bit about my recent experience with a substance that can really only be described as Black Goo. As promised, here are a couple of links to information included in that section of the video:
Evolutionary Energy Arts video about Black Goo: https://www.brighteon.com/ababa179-cec0-4a66-b20d-f86dbf348356
A brief commentary on Black Goo: https://www.lonewolfrenegade.com/2021/09/26/black-goo-and-the-coming-climate-change-dystopia/
I will let you search for the Billie Eilish video I mentioned (the song is "When the Party's Over) because I really don't want to link directly to that crap, but I did manage to find an interesting post that talks about the symbolism in the video. If you know what to look for, you will probably recognize that the video itself is pretty dark: https://easyreader.org/article/page/beforeitsnews/spirit/2019/10/the-mystery-of-black-goo-programmable-matter-billie-eilishs-when-the-party-is-over-2516359.html
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or are looking to establish a stronger meditation practice, please reach out to me at [email protected].
I hope that everyone has a wonderful holiday week. Enjoy whatever you do and be sure to steer clear of any Black Goo.
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