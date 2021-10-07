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FULL SHOW: More Deaths From COVID Since Vaccines Than Before Vaccines
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202 views • October 07, 2021
More COVID deaths since vaccines!? How this does not destroy the entire vaccine narrative is incredible, but here we are. Both guests Dan Lyman and Robert Barnes discuss this incredible development that Infowars predicted a year ago. Barnes gets into other legal issues with vaccines mandates and lawsuits he is involved with pushing back against them. Lyman gives us an update from Europe on protests and vaccine mandates. More videos of Fauci continue to surface, perhaps each one more proof of guilt when it comes to COVID than the last.
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