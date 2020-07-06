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Daily Life in Occupied Palestine - short version
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49 views • July 06, 2020
Most Americans, whose government gives Israel over $10 million per day, have no idea that Israel commits human rights abuses every single day, since US media virtually never report this information: that Israeli forces daily invade Palestinian villages, daily abduct people, and daily injure people; that virtually every week Israeli forces destroy farmers' trees, demolish family homes, confiscate Palestinian land, and more...
These clips illustrate the kind of essential information US media companies almost never show Americans.
For daily news reports from the Palestinian Occupied Territories see https://imemc.org/article/category/types/news-report/ and http://english.pnn.ps/ and http://english.wafa.ps/
To understand the history and context of this issue see https://youtu.be/IPpFIKC0Fo0 and https://youtu.be/mmPlvxW5Xug and https://youtu.be/21ra1qxcCY4
For information on US aid to Israel see https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/cost.html
And for a complete list of sources used in this video, see https://iakn.us/DailyLifeClips
Watch the full 8 minute version here: https://iakn.us/DailyLife
These clips illustrate the kind of essential information US media companies almost never show Americans.
For daily news reports from the Palestinian Occupied Territories see https://imemc.org/article/category/types/news-report/ and http://english.pnn.ps/ and http://english.wafa.ps/
To understand the history and context of this issue see https://youtu.be/IPpFIKC0Fo0 and https://youtu.be/mmPlvxW5Xug and https://youtu.be/21ra1qxcCY4
For information on US aid to Israel see https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/cost.html
And for a complete list of sources used in this video, see https://iakn.us/DailyLifeClips
Watch the full 8 minute version here: https://iakn.us/DailyLife
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