© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We Are Winning the Psychological War | Making Sense of the Madness
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • June 06, 2022
We are WINNING the psychological war happening NOW!
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Patel Patriot of Devolution.Link about his latest open source research in devolution part 22. This research has to do with a mysterious new video released by the 4th Psy-Op Group. Who is this group and why would they release this video now?
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/the-4th-psy-op-group-with-patel-patriot-msom-ep-512/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Patel Patriot of Devolution.Link about his latest open source research in devolution part 22. This research has to do with a mysterious new video released by the 4th Psy-Op Group. Who is this group and why would they release this video now?
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/the-4th-psy-op-group-with-patel-patriot-msom-ep-512/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.