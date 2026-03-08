BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Beyond its 4th Phase: The Genius and Importance of Water
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
22 views • 23 hours ago

Beyond its 4th Phase: The Genius and Importance of Water

with Karen Elkins, Synthesizer, Visual Artist, Award-winning Author, and Founder & Editor of Science to Sage e-magazine

ScienceToSage.com

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

Water. It’s an intimate part of our daily lives that we assumed we knew about. Yet, like many other things, we were never properly informed. For example, you are not about 70% water. You are 99.9% water at the molecular level. Did you know that water was alive… and that it makes up the “architecture of aliveness?”

 

Karen Elkin’s “Echoes of Water” reveals the genius of the one element that touches everything—water – and bridges ancient wisdom and modern science, revealing how geometry, resonance, and vibration are embedded in life’s design.

 

(PLEASE PATRONIZE OUR SPONSOR: Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.    Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH)

