Beyond its 4th Phase: The Genius and Importance of Water

with Karen Elkins, Synthesizer, Visual Artist, Award-winning Author, and Founder & Editor of Science to Sage e-magazine

ScienceToSage.com

Water. It’s an intimate part of our daily lives that we assumed we knew about. Yet, like many other things, we were never properly informed. For example, you are not about 70% water. You are 99.9% water at the molecular level. Did you know that water was alive… and that it makes up the “architecture of aliveness?”

Karen Elkin’s “Echoes of Water” reveals the genius of the one element that touches everything—water – and bridges ancient wisdom and modern science, revealing how geometry, resonance, and vibration are embedded in life’s design.

