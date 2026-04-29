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New Lego cartoon mocks Trump: He can defeat Iran - only in his dreams
The Iranian cartoon shows Donald Trump dozing comfortably through a meeting of his own administration. No one dares wake him - why interrupt when, in his dreams, he’s finally “beating” Iran?
Around him, officials look perplexed, as if they no longer know what they’re fighting for in the Gulf.
🤡 Previously, footage emerged of the US president appearing drowsy during an April 23, 2026, meeting in the Oval Office. Perhaps it's karma for calling his predecessor “Sleepy Joe.”