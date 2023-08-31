Create New Account
Does God Answer Everyone's Prayers?
We’re continuing through Dave Hunt’s book, Seeking and Finding God, In Search of the True Faith.We are concluding the chapter 8 titled: Concerning Prayer, which we explained that for some people prayer is their first attempt to seek and find God, especially if they are in a crisis situation.Today, however, we’re going to discuss some conditions related to God answering prayer that are given in the Bible.Dave, let’s start with God answering the prayer of an unbeliever, one who hasn’t been reconciled to God through belief in the gospel.Does God answer such a person’s prayer?


