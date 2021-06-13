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"Follow the Science" the Hypocrites DEMAND- Harming us ALL with their LIES
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70 views • June 13, 2021
The Ministry of Truth decides what we canning cannot say on social media, that which does not go against the political orthodoxy of the day. Lab leak was an inconvenient hypothesis, so instead of investigating it completely, they told us that we were crackpots and conspiracy theorists for proposing it and keeping an open mind, as they did both Tom Cotton and Donald Trump.
Now that it turns out that this is the most likely scenario, and since Trump is out of office, we are allowed by our overlords to discuss it once again.
These hypocrites have harmed in numerable number of people with their lives, it wasn't science, it wasn't following the scientific method, it was politics, and the goal was not to help the country, or protect the population, their goal was to re-attain power.
#followthescience #tomcotton #scientificmethod
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Now that it turns out that this is the most likely scenario, and since Trump is out of office, we are allowed by our overlords to discuss it once again.
These hypocrites have harmed in numerable number of people with their lives, it wasn't science, it wasn't following the scientific method, it was politics, and the goal was not to help the country, or protect the population, their goal was to re-attain power.
#followthescience #tomcotton #scientificmethod
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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