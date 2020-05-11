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Predicting the Date of Jesus’ Return
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12 views • May 11, 2020
Two thousand years ago, Jesus said that "no one knows the day or the hour" of his return, but does that mean that no one will ever know? This video will show you how (as we get closer to the end), predicting the return of Jesus will be possible! Click here http://goo.gl/cGpbRR for more information on this subject. Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Music Credits: Title: Dramatic Danger Artist: Jay Man Album: OurMusicBox.com Website:www.ourmusicbox.com Title:Hacking the Main Frame Artist: www.freestockmusic.com Website:https://www.freestockmusic.com/cinema... Title: Last Push Artist: Jay Man Album: OurMusicBox.com Website:www.ourmusicbox.com Title: Passion for Life Artist: Jay Man Album: OurMusicBox.com Website:www.ourmusicbox.com #EndTimeSurvivors #VoicesInTheWilderness #JesusReturn #ReturnOfJesus #JesusComingBack #SecondComing
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Music Credits: Title: Dramatic Danger Artist: Jay Man Album: OurMusicBox.com Website:www.ourmusicbox.com Title:Hacking the Main Frame Artist: www.freestockmusic.com Website:https://www.freestockmusic.com/cinema... Title: Last Push Artist: Jay Man Album: OurMusicBox.com Website:www.ourmusicbox.com Title: Passion for Life Artist: Jay Man Album: OurMusicBox.com Website:www.ourmusicbox.com #EndTimeSurvivors #VoicesInTheWilderness #JesusReturn #ReturnOfJesus #JesusComingBack #SecondComing
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