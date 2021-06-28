© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Nino Rodriguez Talks With Juan O Savin And What Juan O Savin (107) Has To Say On Current Events And The DS PANIC
Follow
4
Share
Report
1592 views • June 28, 2021
Juan O Savin has some interesting things to tell us. Expect false flag events to occur when the election audit results are made public because of the Deep States desperation and panic and many other things are discussed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.