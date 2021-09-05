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Tempus Absumo Chart - Short
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Understanding the new information on how long manuscripts last, including how long biblical manuscripts are usable, is a very important topic. The following is from the well-researched and referenced Core Course B501: Session 1 of 3 Supplemental Lecture Notes from The Torchbearer Series. Most references are not provided within this video description as a result of space limitations. Please see the following direct link to the lecture notes or visit TheTorchbearerSereis.com website: https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/lecture-notes/B501%20Manuscript%20History%20-%20Session%201%20of%203.pdf
Tempus Absumo means time before destruction.
Tempus Absumo is pronounced: Temp·pus Ab·soo·moe.
Tempus Absumo is Latin for ‘Time before Destruction or Annihilation’.
Tempus = time, season, moment, period. Absumo = destroy, annihilate, ruin, consume, use, waste.
Absumo = destroy, annihilate, ruin, consume, use, waste.
Abbreviations Staff. “Tempus Absumo.” STANDS4 LLC. 2019. https://web.archive.org/web/20190606200108/https://www.abbreviations.com/term/2072536
Watch the full lecture series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
Tempus Absumo means time before destruction.
Tempus Absumo is pronounced: Temp·pus Ab·soo·moe.
Tempus Absumo is Latin for ‘Time before Destruction or Annihilation’.
Tempus = time, season, moment, period. Absumo = destroy, annihilate, ruin, consume, use, waste.
Absumo = destroy, annihilate, ruin, consume, use, waste.
Abbreviations Staff. “Tempus Absumo.” STANDS4 LLC. 2019. https://web.archive.org/web/20190606200108/https://www.abbreviations.com/term/2072536
Watch the full lecture series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
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