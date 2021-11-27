Why is there so much division in Christianity? Partly because anyone who teaches something that is obviously true, but something that is, at the same time, different to how they do things, is called a “sect” or a “cult”. But what is a cult? Look closely, and you’ll see that it’s anyone who dares to challenge the institutional church. Jesus’ message is ignored everywhere. Worse than that, the church has rejected Jesus along with anyone who dares to suggest we take his teachings seriously.



Groups like Jehovah's Witnesses and Seventh Day Adventists have been condemned by the religious establishment for their outspoken criticisms of it, even though most professing Christians could not coherently explain why they have such repulsion towards these groups. The right religion in the world is not found on a list put out by the World Council of Churches. The true church is the one founded firmly on the rock, on Jesus the Cornerstone. Let's get back to him. Let God be true, and every man (and every man-made religion) a liar.