Dave DeCamp: We're Relying on Russian Restraint to Prevent Escalation

Dave DeCamp of Antiwar.com discusses the appointment of hawks such as UK PM Liz Truss and how we're relying on Russian restraint to prevent escalation. The expansion of Global NATO is unrelenting, especially in Asia-Pacific, where China is warning Taiwan is a red line. What's interesting is how the U.S. policy of using force against countries is actually driving them together...it's either hubris or perhaps by design. We touch on Iran, Syria, Biden's "V for Vendetta" speech, and October surprises.





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Websites

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About Dave DeCamp

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)