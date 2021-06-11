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Dr. Richard Fleming-Event 2021, Dallas, Texas
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214 views • June 11, 2021
Dr. Richard Fleming presents ‘Event 2021’, A science-based presentation on the Covid Pandemic, from the Virus, to vaccines, treatments, and the Public Health response.
(June 5, 2021)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/live-from-event-2021-in-dallas-tx/
For improved playback on slower computers, 720 resolution video was uploaded to Brighteon here as an alternative to the 1080-only video hosted on TheHighWire.
Please extend the warmest thanks and regards to Del Bigtree and TheHighWire.com production staff for the release of this video.
(June 5, 2021)
https://thehighwire.com/videos/live-from-event-2021-in-dallas-tx/
For improved playback on slower computers, 720 resolution video was uploaded to Brighteon here as an alternative to the 1080-only video hosted on TheHighWire.
Please extend the warmest thanks and regards to Del Bigtree and TheHighWire.com production staff for the release of this video.
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