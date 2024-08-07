⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, 103th, and 113th territorial defence brigades near Yunakovka, Basovka (Sumy region), Tikhoye, and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 Ukrainian troops, six tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, four armoured personnel carriers, six armoured fighting vehicles, six pick-up trucks, two Buk SAM self-propelled launchers, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces improved tactical situation in its area of responsibility. The Group hit 14th, 66th, and 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU and 1st National Guard Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault group of the 1st National Guards Brigade was repelled.

The enemy suffered losses of more than 530 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 18 motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 guns, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Four AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces continue to take more advantageous lines and positions. They inflicted fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the 24th, 61st mechanised brigades, 5th and 10th assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chasov Yar, Predtechino, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault group of the 5th Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 620 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces continued active actions and inflicted fire damage on the 32nd, 117th mechanised brigades, 1st Tank Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Toretsk, Grodovka, Nikolayevka, and Druzhba (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 345 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade near Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region) and Nikolayevka (Kherson region).



The enemy's losses included up to 60 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit one oil refinery that supplied AFU vehicles with fuel, one temporary deployment area of foreign mercenaries, and clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 153 areas. ▫️Air defence systems have shot down 11 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, one U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft guided missile, and 87 unmanned aerial vehicles, with 41 of them outside the special military operation zone.

▫️In total, 635 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 29,322 unmanned aerial vehicles, 563 air defence missile systems, 16,798 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,396 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,926 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,469 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.