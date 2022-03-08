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Gov. Murphy Using Lawyer Intimidation Against Project Veritas Viva Frei Vlawg
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60 views • March 08, 2022
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This Canadian lawyer, Viva Frei, he actually jabbed so that he could fly over to PV's book launch party in Miami, Florida in Jan 2022. I think he is smarter than he appears to be, as he must know the jab has no legs liability. I think he arranged for his doctor to give him a placebo for both doses and write it in his medical records as an actual "COVID-19 vaccine". And then tell his followers he got the usual tiredness and injection site pain. Mr. Frei is not stupid. He and Robert Barnes, who appears on Infowars a lot of the time, are friends.
This Canadian lawyer, Viva Frei, he actually jabbed so that he could fly over to PV's book launch party in Miami, Florida in Jan 2022. I think he is smarter than he appears to be, as he must know the jab has no legs liability. I think he arranged for his doctor to give him a placebo for both doses and write it in his medical records as an actual "COVID-19 vaccine". And then tell his followers he got the usual tiredness and injection site pain. Mr. Frei is not stupid. He and Robert Barnes, who appears on Infowars a lot of the time, are friends.
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