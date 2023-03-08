Create New Account
Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo (29) dies after collapsing in training - South Africa
Durban — Richards Bay have confirmed the passing of club captain Siphamandla Mtolo on Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old midfielder is said to have collapsed during training on Tuesday.

“The club are not in a position to provide further information at this stage and ask that his family’s privacy is respected in the difficult time.

“His presence both on and off the pitch will be sorely missed.”

The defensive midfielder had only begun his journey in the South African top flight in 2023, after missing a huge chunk of the first half of the campaign through injury.

“Spepe” as he was affectionately known by his teammates played the full 90 minutes against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

The PSL expressed their condolences after the player’s passing on Tuesday.

“The Premier Soccer League is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo,” the PSL said in a statement.

