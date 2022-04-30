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Ukraine army fires rockets at Russian military targets
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20 views • April 30, 2022
CBS News.
Ukrainian soldiers fired grad rockets at Russian positions in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks, and destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWhdCmSO8mc
Ukrainian soldiers fired grad rockets at Russian positions in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks, and destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWhdCmSO8mc
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