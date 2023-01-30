Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for January 27, 2023

Quo Vadis

January 30, 2023





Beloved children of My Heart.

THEY ARE BLESSED BY ME!

As a Mother I want no one to get lost, I want to lead you before My Divine Son.

I come to call them to keep an eye on the changes designed by the powerful, so that all humanity walks in unison rushing into the abyss.

THE DEFINITIVE CHANGES COME FOR ALL HUMANITY, THIS IS THE PERIOD IN WHICH MY CHILDREN MUST PREPARE.

They are again sent to work from homes; and the activities necessary for the survival of the peoples fall...

The forces of evil lament out at you, so I have called on you to strengthen yourself spiritually in the face of the very strong events you are going to face. Some of My children will return to My Son.

Dear children, the oppression they will face will be overcome through firm faith. It is the duty of each one to increase faith, even if the wait has been long, by Divine Mercy.

Sons and daughters, the consequences of the current conflicts expand as more countries unite; and the battles reach the human creature making the disastrous decision to use nuclear energy.

THEY CAN'T IMAGINE the DEVASTATION!

THE INNOCENT WILL SUFFER AND SAINT MICHAEL AND HIS LEGIONS WILL TAKE THEM WITH THEM.

All humanity will experience the bitterness of the advances of poorly used technology.

The moment is to suffer, so many almanacs have passed to the human creature waiting for the fulfillment of My Revelations. THIS is the Time!

The calls will come to stop, not because the Divine Will decrees it, but because they will not have the means to make them reach humanity.

I invite you to have them on paper.

The sun continues to affect the earth and man does not notice the alterations of the core of the earth.

DON'T be AFRAID of CHILDREN, THIS QUEEN AND MOTHER of RECENT TIMES CONSTANTLY WATCHES THEM.

Beloved of My Son:

Keep a crucifix.

Save an image of Me of the invocation that each one wants.

Keep prayer books.

Those who do not have candles that have been blessed on the day of the presentation of My Son in the temple, when at the same time my invocation of Our Lady of Candelaria is celebrated, take them to be blessed.

Not because they are already the Three Days of Darkness, but because they receive a special blessing in these the necessary moments.

MY CHILDREN, STORE HONEY AND SEEDS, AS WELL AS ALMONDS, NUTS, PEANUTS AND FOOD.

Children, nature is present with greater force; the human creature will not feel safe anywhere.

My Son's Church is sick for lack of love for My Son.

The Divine Will will be fulfilled in the Church, not without first purifying it, after great trials.

You faithful children, keep yourselves in faith, you will not be abandoned.

My Divine Son will prevail, the Holy Eucharist will always remain.

Beloving children, a celestial body approaches the Earth; it makes itself felt on Earth, altering it.

Don't be afraid, I remain vigilant in the face of it, be far-sighted.

Saint Michael the Archangel and His Celestial Legions are the ones who defend them at this time.

Beloved children of My Divine Son, the Devil keeps the destruction of families in his sights.

Pray the Holy Rosary in homes, if you must pray alone, pray alone in the home.

The essential thing is to pray with the heart.

Be good creatures, be loving children of My Divine Son and look for those who offend you.

Pray for those who do not pray and attack the Church of My Son.

Continue on the road, do not stop at this moment and be faithful to My Divine Son.

Receive my blessing: In the name of the Father of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Momma, Maria.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA:

Our Lord Jesus Christ, January 18, 2022 said: "LIVE PURIFICATION AND NATURE IS CONVULSIVE.

The elements are agitated when they receive some solar flares that alter the Earth's magnetism, causing communications to be damaged and tectonic faults are activated.

The human body is altered when it receives what is not normal for its organism to assimilate."

The Blessed Virgin Mary on January 16, 2022 said: "The core of the Earth is being affected by the magnetism of a celestial body that approaches the Earth.

Europe will go through this moment with extreme snowfall and cold not previously felt.

America will experience a change in its climate, temperatures will drop and feel cold, but not extreme.

The Blessed Virgin Mary, March 29, 2022 said: "The animals that inhabit the Earth lose their sense of orientation, they throw themselves to the surface before the Earth shudders in their bowels, and man lets everything pass without any moment of reflection."

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMTZSMU42-Y