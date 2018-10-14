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10/14/18 CROP CIRCLES ARE FREE: Patty Greer Frees Her Films!
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33 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/14/18: In this age of corporate domination and the commercialization of spirituality and disclosure into an "industry", Patty Greer has made the bold and generous choice to offer her films for free on You Tube!! Watch 5 of her EBE award winning films on crop circles, ufology and orbs for FREE!! Thanks, Patty!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Here's the link for viewing all 5 FREE Patty Greer movies: https://CropCircleFilms.com/free
If you appreciate the work of Patty Greer and being able to see her award winning films for FREE, please consider giving a donation to support her continuing work:
https://cropcirclefilms.com/donations/
You can learn more about Patty Greer and her work with Crop Circles, ufology, orbs and more here:
https://www.cropcirclefilms.com
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
10/14/18: In this age of corporate domination and the commercialization of spirituality and disclosure into an "industry", Patty Greer has made the bold and generous choice to offer her films for free on You Tube!! Watch 5 of her EBE award winning films on crop circles, ufology and orbs for FREE!! Thanks, Patty!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Here's the link for viewing all 5 FREE Patty Greer movies: https://CropCircleFilms.com/free
If you appreciate the work of Patty Greer and being able to see her award winning films for FREE, please consider giving a donation to support her continuing work:
https://cropcirclefilms.com/donations/
You can learn more about Patty Greer and her work with Crop Circles, ufology, orbs and more here:
https://www.cropcirclefilms.com
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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