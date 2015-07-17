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[Jul 17, 2015] Fish-eye lenses create images with absurd curvature! (24.3K views on YouTube)
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58 views • July 23, 2021
Please stop sending me footage shot with a fish-eye lens! It is very easy to tell what is and is not shot with such lenses based on the distortions. Hint: When the horizon of the earth is going from convex to flat to concave and back - warping all over the place, that's a really good indication of a fish-eye lens being used. But the fact that people have shot footage of the earth's horizon from altitudes above 100,000 feet, not using fish-eye lenses, and the resulting images are that of a totally flat horizon, should give us all pause to consider. At the very least, it says to me that NO ONE has seen the alleged curvature of the earth at any altitude below 100,000 feet. So, PLEASE stop claiming you have seen it out the window of your commercial airline flights (which are below 40,000 feet)!
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