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Dr McCullough Carpet Bombing on Joe Rogan - Not Holding Back - Full Interview
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2 views • January 22, 2022
Another of a recent Joe Rogan show censored by YouTube. Joe talks with Dr Peter McCullough, arguably the most knowledgeable in America on Covid. A fully candid interview, with Dr McCullough that cites many papers and journals on the information currently known on Covid and the sinister push only for vaccine, but little on actual treatment of Covid. Remember vaccines are Not treating the disease, it supposed to prevent you from getting the disease. However he cites the low efficacy from the data that is being revealed.
Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, is a board-certified cardiologist who has testified before committees of the US and Texas Senate regarding the treatment of COVID-19 and management of the ongoing pandemic.
Credit Joe Rogan and Dr Peter McCullough
https://www.joerogan.com
Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, is a board-certified cardiologist who has testified before committees of the US and Texas Senate regarding the treatment of COVID-19 and management of the ongoing pandemic.
Credit Joe Rogan and Dr Peter McCullough
https://www.joerogan.com
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