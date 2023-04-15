What is a Spiritual Fragment?

A Spiritual Fragment is an accident suffered by a spiritual collision between two Spiritual

Units in the Spiritual Dimension. It can happen when the total imbalance of their attributes has a disrupted intention. In this type of action, many spirits suffered unaccountable fragmentations to their unit.

We can say that through this accident, they shaped a new entity, Spiritual Fragments.





¿Qué es un Fragmento Espiritual?

Un Fragmento Espiritual es el resultado de un accidente sufrido por una colisión espiritual entre dos Unidades Espirituales en la Dimensión Espiritual. Puede ocurrir cuando el desequilibrio total de sus atributos tiene una intención trastornada. En este tipo de acción, muchos espíritus sufrieron fragmentaciones inexplicables a su unidad.

Podemos decir que, a través de este accidente, dieron forma a una nueva entidad, Fragmentos Espirituales.