Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
**THE WATER TRAP*** AN EXTREMELY UNDERRATED PROBLEM
342 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

With the water levels dropped to nil in the rivers, they're won't be streams and creeks so there won't be water all over allowing you to just move as you like. You'll be stuck on known water routes if you can't provide your own atmospheric water.   It's an ABSOLUTE MUST for people that plan to have the option of moving around d outside the beaten path. I f you don't have water, you'll be doomed to take the risks of traveling the path MOST traveled... this is a MUST for self sufficient folk that wish to avoid the masses. Not to mention, it can be poisoned by anybody... so yeah. Hit [email protected] 

Keywords
preppingwatersirvival

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket