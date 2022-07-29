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Codex Alimentarius Commission Establishes New Food Groups–Crickets, Ticks, Rat Meat. Are you Ready?
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780 views • July 29, 2022

Scott Tips - President and General Counsel of the National Health Federation

​thenhf.com


Scott Tips, President and General Counsel of the National Health Federation (NHF) – the oldest health freedom advocacy group in the world – will be filling us in on what Klaus Schwab’s minions at CODEX would like us to be dining on by 2030.  And if you think it’s chateaubriand, tartiflette, and asparagus tips, you would, unfortunately, be wrong. 

Ever heard of CODEX?  The Codex Alimentarius Commission came together back in the 60s, a stepchild of some of our favorite players: the World Health Organization and UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).  In short, the CODEX meetings are where the globalists come together to work on harmonizing (HARM-onizing?) global food standards and all things food related.  The NHF, founded in the 1950s, happens to be the ONLY advocacy group allowed to have representation at these talks. Good thing, too. Without them, for example, nobody would have stood up against glyphosate, so they deserve a big thanks from all of us little guys (humans).

At the recent June/July CODEX meetings that the NHF attended, new food groups were introduced which Scott will be talking about.  They include – and I’m laughing and feeling kind of queasy at the same time – 

Dog Meat (Not dog food, this would be dog meat as a food for you and me.)

Rat Meat (We could joke about this but don’t want Taco Hell to come after us)

Crickets and caterpillars? (Our connection was breaking up), and

Ticks, Lice, and Earwigs (O.M.G.)

​​

I do hope he was kidding about the last one, or I heard it wrong, but I suppose we will be finding out together.  Hmmm?  Are there new categories for laboratory-grown “meats,” I wonder?

Keywords
foodwhoworld health organizationcodex alimentariuscodexnational health federation
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