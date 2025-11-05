💥 Russia outbuilds, outguns, outpaces — Ex-CIA analyst BURIES NATO’s tech illusion

💬 “You can’t point to a single technological area in which the West has an advantage over Russia — including drones,” former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says the numbers speak for themselves.

While Russia rolls out nuclear-powered missiles like the Burevestnik and Poseidon, NATO struggles to keep pace in artillery, armor, and production. Johnson cited NATO chief Mark Rutte, who admitted Moscow produces more shells in three months than the entire alliance does in a year.

Meanwhile, the West keeps betting on overpriced toys like the $35 million MQ-9 Reaper, which the Houthis downed one per week during Operation Prosperity Guardian. Seven weeks, seven drones — and Trump called it “victory.”

Video clip from Nov 3rd, at Judging Freedom on YT.

Adding: ❌ FBI fires more agents involved in Trump investigation

The four more were tied to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe digging into Donald Trump and his team, Reuters reports. The move is the latest in a string of personnel actions targeting employees who worked on such cases.

👉 Among the agents are: Jeremy Desor (who ended up in public sights via leaked subpoenas), Jamie Garman (placed on admin leave earlier), plus Blaire Toleman and David Geist (both told they were terminated and then informed they weren’t without explanation).

👉Some of the four were recently targeted after GOP Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley released over 1,000 pages of subpoenas from Smith’s “Arctic Frost” investigation, which claimed that there were coordinated efforts to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

👉 Grassley is calling for answers, accusing the FBI of unfairly targeting conservative figures, while insiders say this might just be fallout from internal politics and leadership reshuffles.