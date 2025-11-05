BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Russia outbuilds, outguns, outpaces - Larry Johnson, BURIES NATO’s tech illusion
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 1 day ago

💥 Russia outbuilds, outguns, outpaces — Ex-CIA analyst BURIES NATO’s tech illusion

💬 “You can’t point to a single technological area in which the West has an advantage over Russia — including drones,” former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says the numbers speak for themselves.

While Russia rolls out nuclear-powered missiles like the Burevestnik and Poseidon, NATO struggles to keep pace in artillery, armor, and production. Johnson cited NATO chief Mark Rutte, who admitted Moscow produces more shells in three months than the entire alliance does in a year.

Meanwhile, the West keeps betting on overpriced toys like the $35 million MQ-9 Reaper, which the Houthis downed one per week during Operation Prosperity Guardian. Seven weeks, seven drones — and Trump called it “victory.”

Video clip from Nov 3rd, at Judging Freedom on YT.

Adding:  ❌ FBI fires more agents involved in Trump investigation 

The four more were tied to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe digging into Donald Trump and his team, Reuters reports. The move is the latest in a string of personnel actions targeting employees who worked on such cases.

👉 Among the agents are: Jeremy Desor (who ended up in public sights via leaked subpoenas), Jamie Garman (placed on admin leave earlier), plus Blaire Toleman and David Geist (both told they were terminated and then informed they weren’t without explanation).

👉Some of the four were recently targeted after GOP Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley released over 1,000 pages of subpoenas from Smith’s “Arctic Frost” investigation, which claimed that there were coordinated efforts to keep Trump in power after his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

👉 Grassley is calling for answers, accusing the FBI of unfairly targeting conservative figures, while insiders say this might just be fallout from internal politics and leadership reshuffles.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy