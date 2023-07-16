Individuals run out of money - Can't pay taxes - Jeff Snider, w/ Steven van Metre

Individual income tax payments to Uncle Sam are running almost half a trillion (with a "T") behind same months in FY 2022. Withholdings are way off and claimed refunds are way up. At the same time, the June CPI showed broad-based disinflation and a little deflation. These two results aren't unrelated.
Eurodollar University's weekly conversation w/Steve Van Metre
