Individuals run out of money - Can't pay taxes - Jeff Snider, w/ Steven van Metre
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 18 hours ago

Individual income tax payments to Uncle Sam are running almost half a trillion (with a "T") behind same months in FY 2022. Withholdings are way off and claimed refunds are way up. At the same time, the June CPI showed broad-based disinflation and a little deflation. These two results aren't unrelated. Eurodollar University's weekly conversation w/Steve Van Metre

Keywords
nwoqtgreat resetglobal collapsesteven van metrejeff sniderliquidity crunchstimulus money gonetax payment decrease

